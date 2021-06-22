aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.54. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 280,082 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on LIFE shares. Jonestrading started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.