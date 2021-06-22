Auto (AUTO) Reaches Market Cap of $45.12 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Auto has a total market capitalization of $45.12 million and $3.16 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $928.04 or 0.02844097 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Auto has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00643935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.77 or 0.07136777 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 48,617 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.