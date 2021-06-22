AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.88. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.00. 17,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,860. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

