Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

