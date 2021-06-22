Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

