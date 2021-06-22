Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG opened at $177.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $177.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.