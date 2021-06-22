Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKJ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $103.24 and a 52-week high of $236.60.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.