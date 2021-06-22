Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.
Shares of AVAH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 1,360,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,531. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
