Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of AVAH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 1,360,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,531. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

