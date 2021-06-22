AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 million-9.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $535.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.99.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

