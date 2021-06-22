Aviva PLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in STERIS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.17. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

