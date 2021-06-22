Aviva PLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $209.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.79. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

