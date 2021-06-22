Aviva PLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 54.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $99,768,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

