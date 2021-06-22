Aviva PLC Purchases 1,238 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,498 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 75.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after acquiring an additional 513,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

