Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

