Aviva PLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.11. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $348.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

