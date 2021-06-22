AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 435,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVB shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 1,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,448. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.