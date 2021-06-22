AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.79% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 1,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

