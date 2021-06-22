AWM Investment Company Inc. Invests $8.42 Million in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

LASR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

