AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSK stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 9,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 5.10. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

