AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of OncoCyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

OCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.32.

OCX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 1,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,104. The company has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

