AWM Investment Company Inc. Takes $4.99 Million Position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000.

MOVE traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,264. Movano Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

