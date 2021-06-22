Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of AX stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

