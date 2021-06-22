Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller Sells 37,603 Shares

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 37,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $190,647.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,126.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ayro stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 1,163,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $169.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ayro by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 211,175 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ayro by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 318,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 139,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ayro by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

