Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-58.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.34 million.

Several research firms have commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

AZRE traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 2,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

