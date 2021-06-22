AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of AZZ worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AZZ by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after acquiring an additional 620,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. AZZ’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.