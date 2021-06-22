Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 326.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.75 ($4.27).

BAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

BAB stock opened at GBX 294.40 ($3.85) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.11. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

