Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baidu.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Baidu by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Baidu by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.19. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

