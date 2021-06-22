Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 7.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

