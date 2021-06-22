Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,739 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. CWM LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

