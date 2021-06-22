Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $348.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.11. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

