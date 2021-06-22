Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,292 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $189.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.23.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

