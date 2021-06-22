Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 3%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. 4,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 401,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several brokerages have commented on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $735.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

