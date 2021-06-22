Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 188,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 370,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

