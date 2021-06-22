Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $92,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of BG opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

