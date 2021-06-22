Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 73,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

