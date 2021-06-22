Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $911,000 in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF stock opened at $220.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.86. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $140.10 and a 52-week high of $265.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.