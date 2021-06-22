Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.62. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

