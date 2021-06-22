Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 253 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.