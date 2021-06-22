Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,025 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NYSE ABC opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

