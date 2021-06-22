Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.30 and last traded at $132.25. 738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 456,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,405 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

