Bank of America Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $640.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $567.35 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $570.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.