Bank of Montreal Can Buys 8,585 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.42% of Schrödinger worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 337.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

SDGR opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,541.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $437,168.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 995,067 shares of company stock valued at $72,721,113.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

