Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.38 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.43% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $26,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after buying an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after buying an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,267,000 after buying an additional 59,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

