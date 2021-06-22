Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.37% of Cimarex Energy worth $24,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

XEC opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

