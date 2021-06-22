Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 45,817 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SHV stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

