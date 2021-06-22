Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,239,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the period.

BHP stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,138.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

