Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,598 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.85.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

