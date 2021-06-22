Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $204.85 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $204,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB opened at $553.47 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

