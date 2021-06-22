Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $209.61 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.96% of Repligen worth $209,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.