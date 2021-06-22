Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $210.90 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of DTE Energy worth $210,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.74. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

